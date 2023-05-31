Adventure tourism promoters told to register with Kerala Tourism

May 31, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KOCHI

Aimed at stepping up safety of adventure tourism activities in Ernakulam, stakeholders in the sector have been directed to mandatorily register online and avail the certification process.

Tourism sources said the certificate would be valid for two years. It would be issued by a panel comprising the chief executive officer of Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), Deputy Director concerned of Kerala Tourism, DTPC Secretary concerned, an adventure tourism professional, and a representative of Kerala Travel Mart Society.

Prominent among those who offer adventure tourism activities in Ernakulam is Neptune Water Sports which is based at Munambam beach. It has certification from Kerala Tourism as an adventure activity provider for dinghy sailing, kayaking, canoeing, surfing, and windsurfing.

Mesh Manoharan of the firm said efforts were on to extend such activities to Varkala and Muzhipilangad beaches. There is considerable scope to further adventure tourism at the grassroots level in Kerala. It would also help entrepreneurs venture into the sector.

Many times the number of people who die in boat accidents drown each year in Kerala. Most of them are youth and children. Training in adventure tourism, including water sports, will help them learn swimming and also impart life-saving tips. More than an entertainment activity, it would thus be a key life-saving skill, he added.

Earlier this year, the State government had issued an order doing away with the need to get no-objection certificate (NOC) from local bodies to begin adventure tourism activities. This followed a request from Kerala Tourism in 2022 to do away with the NOC that had been mandatory under the Kerala adventure and activity-based tourism safety and security regulations. The guidelines cover 30 activities. There are guidelines for tent camping too.

The need to obtain NOC from local bodies had been cited as a reason for hassles associated with hosting adventure tourism activities, especially in high ranges and on beaches.

