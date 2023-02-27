HamberMenu
Adventure tourism project to come up on Mararikulam beach

February 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Subcollector Sooraj Shaji and other officials visiting Mararikulam beach where an adventure tourism and water sports project is planned.

In a bid to tap beach tourism potential, the District Tourism Promotion Council will launch an adventure tourism and water sports project on Mararikulam beach with private sector participation.

The Marari Adventure Tourism project, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Alappuzha district administration and Mararikulam North grama panchayat, is aimed at attracting both domestic and foreign tourists.

Various water sports activities including jet-skiing, parasailing, speedboat ride, banana ride, bumper boat ride and beach adventure games along with e-toilets will be arranged as part of the project.

A team of officials including P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Subcollector Sooraj Shaji and Mararikulam North grama panchayat president K. Sudarsanabai visited Mararikulam beach on Sunday.

Mr. Chitharanjan said that they were planning to launch the adventure tourism project before March 25. He said the project would help attract more tourists to Mararikulam beach. “The construction of a road, development of a parking area, electrification of shops and parking area, drinking water project, and waste treatment systems will begin soon,” the MLA added.

Mr. Teja said the project would be followed by various government-funded development initiatives at Mararikulam. Angel Amusement Private Limited is the promoter of the project.

