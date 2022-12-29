ADVERTISEMENT

Adventure tourism park near Alappuzha beach to be opened on Friday

December 29, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The park is expected to give a boost to beach tourism in Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the adventure tourism park near the Alappuzha beach. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An adventure tourism park set up near the Alappuzha beach will be opened to the public from Friday. The park was built by renovating the District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) Sea View Park. It will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas.

The adventure park, which is expected to give a major boost to beach tourism in Alappuzha, has several facilities, including a zipline, rope ride, rope cycling, carnival games, hand paddle boats, water ball game, floating bridge, fish spa, floating shops, laser shows and so on. Officials said the park was set up giving utmost priority to the safety of visitors.

In the initial phase, a sum of ₹2.5 crore was spent on the project. The park will be operated by a private firm for three years. Entry is free till January 1, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US