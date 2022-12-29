Adventure tourism park near Alappuzha beach to be opened on Friday

December 29, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

An adventure tourism park set up near the Alappuzha beach will be opened to the public from Friday. The park was built by renovating the District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) Sea View Park. It will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas.

The adventure park, which is expected to give a major boost to beach tourism in Alappuzha, has several facilities, including a zipline, rope ride, rope cycling, carnival games, hand paddle boats, water ball game, floating bridge, fish spa, floating shops, laser shows and so on. Officials said the park was set up giving utmost priority to the safety of visitors.

In the initial phase, a sum of ₹2.5 crore was spent on the project. The park will be operated by a private firm for three years. Entry is free till January 1, 2023.