Adventure tourism park near Alappuzha beach inching towards completion

November 21, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

In a major boost to beach tourism in Alappuzha, an adventure tourism park is getting ready near the Alappuzha beach. The park is being set up by a private firm by renovating the District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) Sea View Park.

H. Salam, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, and DTPC secretary Lijo Abraham, recently reviewed the progress of the project. Mr. Salam said the adventure tourism park would be opened next month. “At present, the majority of tourists visits Alappuzha to enjoy the backwaters. Beach tourism will get a major fillip with the opening of the adventure tourism park. It is going to be a place for all ages offering various adventurous activities and boating,” the MLA says.

Among the facilities being readied include a zipline, rope ride, rope cycling, carnival games, hand-paddle boats, waterball game, floating bridge, fish spa, floating shops, and laser shows. Besides, the place will be decked up with colourful lights. The compound walls of the park will be adorned with paintings. Snack counters will also come up.

Officials say the park is being set up giving utmost priority to the safety of visitors. “We have leased the land to Ageless Entertainments and Parks for a period of three years. The entire cost of setting up the park is borne by them. They will manage the park for the specified period,” says a DTPC official.

In the initial phase, a sum of ₹2.5 crore is spent on the project.