Adventure tourism activities to be a big attraction at Panchalimedu

December 24, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - IDUKKI

Panchalimedu, one of the major tourist destinations in the district, is all set to attract tourists with adventure tourism activities.

According to officials, the Zip line and Sky Cycle, including adventure tourism activities, were set up at Panchalimedu near Kuttikkanam in Idukki.

The adventure tourism activities have been set up on a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) in association with Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited. According to officials, the Zipline and Sky Cycle adventure activities are to be inaugurated on Wednesday. Idukki District Panchayat president K. T. Binu will inaugurate adventure tourism activities in Panchalimedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new adventure tourism activities will be another attraction for tourists in Panchalimedu. The tourists can easily reach the destination through Kottayam and Idukki districts,”’ said Idukki DTPC secretary Jitheesh Jose.

“Panchalimedu is one of the developing tourist destinations under DTPC in Idukki. Hundreds of Sabarimala devotees also throng Panchalimedu to view the Makaravilakku. There are no proper tourist attractions in Kuttikkanam and Peermade, and tourists can easily reach Panchalimedu and enjoy these,” said Mr Jose.

Bharat Mata Ventures managing director Jomy Poonoly said the Zipline has been built at a cost of ₹35 lakh with a width of 450 meters connecting to the meadows in Panchalimedu.

“The Sky Cycle, Bungee Trampoline, Tempo Line park, and Indoor Games, are being set up at a cost of ₹1.5 crore,” said Mr Poonoly.

“ The construction works of the other adventure tourism projects will be completed soon. We hope Panchalimedu has a vast potential for adventure tourism activities,” said Mr Poonoly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.