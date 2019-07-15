Adventure tourism activities planned

The Irrigation department, in association with Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) and National Adventure Foundation (NAF), is gearing up to set up a host of adventure tourism activities at Karapuzha in Wayanad district.

The work for setting up recreational adventure activities such as a tandem zip line, human sling shot with help of an all-terrain vehicle, human gyroscope, motorised bungee jumping, and a trampoline park is in the final stage.

The new facilities have been set up by the NAF at around ₹1 crore at the site and they will be open to the public by the July end. The two-line 603-metre tandem zip line connecting the garden and a nearby hill will be the longest in south India, Thomas Plackal, member of the organisation, says.

According to the MOU with the KIIDC, 20% of the entry fee will be given to the Karapuzha Tourism Management committee. The works such as setting up a lotus pond with fishing deck, a bridge crossing the left bank canal to the pond, two watchtowers, and a rough terrain track are also under way. The works worth ₹4 crore is being executed by the KIIDC and may be completed by December end.

The Irrigation department is now exploring the possibilities to set up a solar power boat and an aero adventure centre at Nellarachal near the reservoir.