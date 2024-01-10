Adventure sports festival calendar announced

January 10, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Tourism department will organise four adventure tourism festivals in the coming months to put the State on the global adventure tourism map.

Announcing the calendar for the events at a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said adventure tourism was expected to grow 20% by 2032 worldwide. It was gaining a lot of prominence, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. It also played a huge role in growth of domestic tourism. The State’s geography such as mountains, rivers, beaches, and canals offered immense potential for adventure tourism. Though beach tourism promotion was under way, surfing, skydiving, hot air balloon, and bungee jumping too were being explored. Water sports, jungle safari, and trekking were other activities that could be organised.

Paragliding festival

The Tourism department was organising the adventure tourism festivals to draw international attention to adventure tourism activities in the State. The first was International Paragliding Festival at Wagamon in Idukki from March 14 to 17, being organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Paragliding Association of India.

Mr. Riyas said more than 100 national and international paragliders were expected to take part in the event. Fifteen countries had expressed interest in taking part in this edition of the ‘biggest aerosports adventure festival in the country.’

Competitions such as hike and fly, spot landing at top landing spot, and thermalling will be held as part of the festival.

Surfing festival

The beach destination of Varkala near Thiruvananthapuram will host the International Surfing Festival, the first national surfing championship of the 2024 calendar, from March 29 to 31. Surfers from the country’s eastern and western coasts will compete in various categories at the festival, aimed at turning Kerala into a prominent surfing destination. Both amateurs and experts will attend the event, which will help develop Varkala beach further, Mr. Riyas said.

MTB Kerala

The seventh edition of the mega mountain biking event MTB Kerala 2024 will be held at Priyadarshini tea plantation in Mananthavady, Wayanad, from April 26 to 28. The cycling track stretching for 5 km through the plantation is located at an altitude of 3,000 ft. The cross-country contest includes terrain such as mud, rocks, and water. Cyclists from 25 countries are expected for the event. Amateur competitions will be held for cyclists from India, and the winners will get an opportunity to compete with international cyclists.

Malabar river fest

The Malabar River Festival 2024 will be held at Kodencherry in Kozhikode from July 25 to 28 with technical support from the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA). The 10th edition of the festival is expected to promote white-water kayaking in south India and adventure sports. Competitions such as slalom and downriver time trail will be held on the Chalipuzha and the Iruvazhinji puzha, with the IKCA in charge of safety arrangements.

The Minister said the calendar was being declared well in advance so that the events could be promoted well. The festivals were being held using government fund and sponsorship.

Tourism Secretary Biju K. and KATPS chief executive officer Binu Kuriakose spoke at the press meet.