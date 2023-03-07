Adventure seekers get stuck on high mast lamp after paragliding goes awry at Varkala

March 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tense scenes unfolded on the Papanasam beach at Varkala here on Tuesday when two paragliders got stuck on a high mast lamp.

Coimbatore native Parvathy, a tourist, and her instructor, Sandeep, clung to the pole on which their glider got entangled for nearly one-and-a-half hours before they were rescued by officials of the Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident disrupted the duo’s adventure sporting activity around 3.30 p.m. when an unexpected change in the direction of wind carried their parachute towards the lamp pole nearly 50-foot tall.

ADVERTISEMENT

On being alerted, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and spread rescue nets and mattresses at the bottom of the pole to facilitate a safe landing for the paragliders. They were soon rushed to the Varkala taluk hospital where they were found to have escaped the accident unhurt.

However, the Varkala police have taken into custody Sandeep and three others representing the organising company for questioning and to ascertain if they possessed the requisite licences for the activity.