ADVERTISEMENT

Adventure seekers get stuck on high mast lamp after paragliding goes awry at Varkala

March 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tense scenes unfolded on the Papanasam beach at Varkala here on Tuesday when two paragliders got stuck on a high mast lamp.

Coimbatore native Parvathy, a tourist, and her instructor, Sandeep, clung to the pole on which their glider got entangled for nearly one-and-a-half hours before they were rescued by officials of the Fire and Rescue Services.

The incident disrupted the duo’s adventure sporting activity around 3.30 p.m. when an unexpected change in the direction of wind carried their parachute towards the lamp pole nearly 50-foot tall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On being alerted, the fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and spread rescue nets and mattresses at the bottom of the pole to facilitate a safe landing for the paragliders. They were soon rushed to the Varkala taluk hospital where they were found to have escaped the accident unhurt.

However, the Varkala police have taken into custody Sandeep and three others representing the organising company for questioning and to ascertain if they possessed the requisite licences for the activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US