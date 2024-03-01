ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced robotic surgery unit inaugurated at KIMSHEALTH

March 01, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The advanced robotic surgery unit for knee replacement surgeries, installed at the Centre for Robotic Joint Replacement at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram, was unveiled by Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Thursday.

“Robotic surgery, a technology which brings unparalleled precision and safety to surgical procedures, marks a major milestone in healthcare,” Mr. Tharoor said.

The robotic system allows the doctor to analyse the three-dimensional CT images of a patient’s bones before surgery and plan the surgery more precisely to suit the patient’s condition. Additionally, the risk of infection in robotic surgery is significantly low as it employs relatively fewer instruments than conventional surgery, a statement issued by the hospital said.

It said that it has a team of surgeons skilled in robotic procedures to ensure safety on all surgeries. Eight surgeries have been successfully completed so far using robotic technology.

M.I. Sahadulla, chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, presided over the function.

