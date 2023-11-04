Advanced gait training robot inaugurated

Kerala has entered the era of Artificial Intelligence in health care with the introduction of artificial intelligence-driven medical innovations in clinical practice, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.
She was inaugurating the advanced gait training robot G-Gaiter developed by the start-up Genrobotics, which will aid in the neuro rehabilitation of paraplegics and those with other stroke or accident-related functional disabilities at General Hospital here.
She also inaugurated the antibiogram application and Young Innovators’ Programme, which Ms. George said would enable easy access to information on antimicrobial resistance
G-Gaiter was set up at the GH by the Health department and Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) as part of introducing innovative medical technologies in hospitals here. The GH is the first hospital to deploy the G-Gaiter technology for the rehabilitation and therapy of those with disabilities.
VK Prashant, MLA, chaired the function. K-DISC member Secretary, P. V. Unnikrishnan, CEO and Managing Director of Genrobotics, Vimal Govind M. K., councillor Palayam Rajan, were present
