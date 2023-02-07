ADVERTISEMENT

Advanced endoscopy at KIMS saves life of 75-year-old woman

February 07, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old woman, who was admitted to the emergency department of KIMSHEALTH in a critical condition following uncontrollable gastrointestinal bleeding, was saved through surgery after the doctors discovered that she suffered from Congenital Meckel’s Diverticulum (a rare abnormality found in the small intestine). As endoscopy, colonoscopy, angiogram and CT scan could not identify the source of bleeding, it was a motorised spiral enteroscopy, a new technology, which helped in determining the source of gastrointestinal bleeding, a press release issued by the hospital said here.

Bleeding from Meckel’s Diverticulum is rarely seen in adults and only a very few cases of the same have been reported around the world.

The surgery was performed and the patient left the hospital with complete relief and no complications after the treatment, Harish Karim, Senior Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology, KIMSHEALTH, said.

It is often very challenging to detect bleeding from the small intestine. Routine endoscopy and colonoscopy can only diagnose diseases of the esophagus, stomach and the large intestine.

The new, advanced technology of motorised spiral enteroscopy thus helped diagnose the source of bleeding in the small bowel in this instance, Dr. Karim said.

