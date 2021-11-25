Adoption row shows no signs of abating

Thiruvananthapuram

25 November 2021 18:44 IST

CPI(M) denies charges, Government yet to reveal inquiry report

The adoption row showed scarce signs of abating on Thursday.

The infant's mother, Anupama S. Chandran, has vowed to continue her struggle to unseat those at the helm of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Anupama sought the prosecution of KSCCW general secretary J.S. Shiju Khan on the charge of violating the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. She also wanted the CWC disbanded.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have thrown their weight behind Ms. Anupama. Notably, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) legislator K.K. Rema and social activist P.E. Usha were with Ms. Anupama through every step of her protest.

The State Government had ordered the Women and Child Development Department director to inquire into the incident and fix accountability on those responsible for the wrongful adoption.

Speculation was rife that the inquiring officer had filed a report “damning the dubious role” of the KSCCW and CWC. However, the Government has not revealed the findings. Health Minister Veena George maintained that the Government was yet to vet the findings.

CPI(M) denies charges

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan has denied that he had shielded Mr. Khan. He also denied media reports that the inquiry officer had found fault with the KSCCW general secretary for the episode.

The KSCCW had no role in the adoption process, and its only mandate was to protect and ensure the welfare of children. Moreover, the missing child complaint had reached the council belatedly.

The CPI(M) State committee had stated that the Government should restore the child to its biological mother. The party had not taken a moralistic or patriarchal attitude towards children born out of wedlock. However, it had raised questions about the woman’s welfare "abandoned" by the infant's biological father.

Ms. Anupama had earlier singled out Mr. Nagappan for abetting her parent's desire to "disappear the child to save family honour".

Court order

Meanwhile, a district court ruled that P.S. Jayachandran, a local CPI(M) leader and Anupama's father, could seek bail in the adoption case from a lower court.

Congress workers highlighted the adoption faux pas as symbolic of the Government's medieval attitude towards women and children at their "with women" night march in the capital.