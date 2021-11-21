Adoption case posted for November 30

Team leaves for Andhra Pradesh to bring baby back

The Women and Child Development Department has sought 10 more days to complete the proceedings in the case related to the adoption of the baby of Anupama S. Chandran.

As the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, considered the case on Saturday, Assistant Public Prosecutor P.P. Hakkim submitted that the inquiry report, as directed by the court, was in its final stages. Some more time would be needed to complete the report. The lawyer submitted that the arrangements for the DNA test had been completed.

Earlier, Family Court Judge K. Biju Menon had sought a report from the State government on whether the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) had valid licence to function as a specialised adoption agency. It had also asked whether the council followed the mandatory legal procedures while dealing with the baby of the young mother, who complained that her child was given in adoption against her will. The court posted the case for November 30. The lawyer representing the council produced a photostat copy of the licence issued to the agency.

In foster care in A.P.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the council, accompanied by a three-member police team, left for Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning to bring back Anupama’s baby, who has been given in foster care to a couple there.

It was following a direction issued by the Child Welfare Committee, Thiruvananthapuram, to the council, which gave the baby in adoption, that the team was sent to Andhra Pradesh. The committee had directed that the baby boy be brought back to Thiruvananthapuram before Monday.

Security for baby

Once brought back, the baby will be put in the care of a fit person, to be identified by the District Child Protection Officer. Two Sub Inspectors and a woman police constable and a woman help from the council are on the team that has left for Andhra Pradesh. Other than providing security, the police team is not involved in steps for bringing the baby back, a police officer privy to the developments said. The council had requested the Special Juvenile Police Unit to provide security to the baby.