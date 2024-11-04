Adopt smart cybersecurity practices, expert tells scientists

Scientists involved in research projects need to step up vigilance against cyberthreats by adhering to smart and secure protocols to safeguard their work and scientific data, G. Vijayaraghavan, founder CEO of Technopark and former member of the Kerala State Planning Board, has said.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Cyber Security Vigilance in Biotechnology Research’ on the concluding day of a week-long event organised at BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here on Monday to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week, he said, “We are living in a world where cybersecurity is no longer the responsibility of the Information Technology (IT) department alone. Every scientist should remain vigilant. The data collected for research purposes are valuable and should be protected not only for ourselves but for the privacy of the individuals or the groups from whom they are gathered.”

Data theft

There were several instances where important data had been lost or stolen, some caused by industrial espionage and some of which State-driven, he said, citing examples of cyberattacks on pharma and biotechnology companies and research institutions during the pandemic.

Lapse in cybersecurity could lead to loss of data, endanger years of research work and theft of critical patents or findings, ultimately resulting in financial loss and missed opportunities, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said.

Collaborating with cybersecurity experts, using secure communication tools for internal and external communication, and avoiding sharing of vital information through unsafe messaging or social media platforms were the ways through which one could protect oneself from potential cyberthreats, he said.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan also said AI and machine learning were going to play a major role in cybersecurity, genomic analysis and disease prediction.

Awards

He distributed awards to winners of various competitions conducted for RGCB staff and students as part of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’.

RGCB Director Chandrabhas Narayana presided over the event.