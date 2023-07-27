Adopt new business models for waste management: Minister

July 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has urged social organisations and commercial institutions to come up with specific business models for waste management by collaborating with local bodies.

During an interaction held with representatives and leaders of various organisations as part of the Litter-free Kerala campaign here on Thursday, he said: “traders and entrepreneurs can lend huge support to the campaign by following the green protocol in their establishments. Also, to reduce waste, they must explore production and popularisation of alternative products.”

New ideas and business models were vital to avoiding products that caused environmental and health hazards and encouraging healthy and eco-friendly alternatives, a process in which entrepreneurs had a vital role to play, the Minister said. Stressing the need for following the green protocol in celebrations and making the ensuing Onam festival waste-free, he said the government might consider rewarding business establishments and organisations to promote healthy competition among them in waste management.

He said the second phase of the campaign, scheduled from July 1 to December 31, was critical and would focus on creating basic infrastructure facilities for waste management. “The World Bank-aided ₹2,400-crore project for solid waste management in city Corporations will commence in August. Moreover, 1,034 LSGIs have earmarked a total of ₹2,290 crore for waste management projects and July 31 has been set as the deadline for them to incorporate plans in their waste management projects,” Mr. Rajesh said.

He added that the campaign would focus on 100% segregation and disposal of biodegradable waste at the source itself, and 100% doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste by the Haritha Karma Sena. Stressing the need for strong enforcement, he said 4,486 violations were detected in the first phase of the campaign and a fine of ₹1,60,44,550 levied.

Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self Government department, Sarada Muraleedharan said about 30 departments had been given instructions about their role in the campaign and its progress would be analysed soon.

Suchitwa Mission Executive Director K.T. Balabhaskaran; Clean Kerala Company Limited Managing Director G.K. Sureshkumar; office-bearers of the Kerala Film Chamber, Plastic Recycling Association and Kerala Taxi Drivers Organisation; and representatives of private institutions, industries and commercial establishments, women and youth organisations, media institutions, library council and scientific institutions; attended the meeting spread over three sessions.

The meeting is part of an effort to ensure greater public participation in the ongoing waste-free campaign by the Department of Local Self-Government. The third phase of the campaign will run till March 30, 2024 coinciding with International Day of Zero Waste.

The Litter-free Kerala drive aims at making the State garbage-free by March next year.

