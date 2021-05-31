Adopt legal measures to save Lakshadweep: Ram

Bid to destruct democracy, Constitution: Brittas

Well-known journalist and Director of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited N. Ram opined that the appropriate course of action for Lakshadweep would be to approach the court, without allowing the islands to become a laboratory for the implementation of the Hindutva agenda.

Mr. Ram was delivering the keynote address at a webinar expressing solidarity with Lakshadweep, organised by the Taliparamba Sir Syed College Alumni Association.

People of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka should come forward in the lines of the strong popular movement being formed in Kerala against the destruction of the sovereign life of the inhabitants of Lakshadweep.

The politically unsuccessful new Administrator was carrying out a series of crackdowns on the peaceful development of Lakshadweep, which was started by Moorkoth Ramunni, who was appointed the Administrator after retiring from the Air Force, and his successors.

Speaking at the webinar, Rajya Sabha member John Brittas said that this was not only a problem of Lakshadweep, but part of attempts to destruct democracy and the Constitution. What was happening in Lakshadweep today was a precursor to what the government intended to implement in India.

P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, said that the resolution passed unanimously by the Kerala Legislative Assembly proved the fact that entire Kerala was with Lakshadweep.

Support

Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faisal said that the support given by Kerala to the distressed people of the islands was invaluable and the people of Lakshadweep were indebted to Kerala.

Other speakers opined that this was a fight against destruction of democracy and human rights violation.