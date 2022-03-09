Adopt farmer friendly measures: Rahul

‘Thousands of farmers facing revenue recovery measures’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has urged the governments at the Centre and State to adopt farmer-friendly steps to help the debt-ridden farmers in the district.

Speaking after inaugurating various development projects in the district on Wednesday, Mr. Gandhi said the farmers were in a crisis for survival owing to the climatic vagaries and exploitation of middlemen in markets.

Issues such as increasing fuel price, anti-farmer stances of financial institutions and governments, and low prices of agricultural produces accelerated the crisis, Mr. Gandhi said.

Thousands of farmers in the district were facing revenue recovery measures against farm loans invoking the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, Mr. Gandhi said.

When the farming community was struggling with the impacts of the recurring floods coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments and financial institutions should adopt farmer friendly policies, Mr. Gandhi said.

The Congress party would strongly intervene on the issue and use its pressure on the governments till it adopted pro-farmer measures, Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi also held discussions with the leaders of farmer organisations at Pulpally and Mullankolly areas in the district.