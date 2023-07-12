Adopt Ayurveda as a lifestyle practice: Priyadarshan 

July 12, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thrissur

Filmmaker Priyadarshan inaugurated the Founder’s Day celebrations of the Vaidyaratnam Group here on Wednesday.

The event commemorated Ashtavaidyan E.T. Neelakandan Mooss (1904-1997), the founder of the Vaidyaratnam Group, on his 26th death anniversary.

The filmmaker said veteran actor Madhu enlightened those in the film industry about the virtues of Ayurveda. “During the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam, Madhu will stay away from acting and other works related to films. He used to go for ayurvedic rejuvenation therapy in Karkkidakam without fail. Based on his advice Mohanlal, Sathyan Anthikkad and I also started going for Ayurvedic treatment,” said Mr. Priyadarshan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said as a system of holistic health care, the country could present the virtues of Ayurveda to the world with great pride. “It is high time that we adopted Ayurveda as a lifestyle practice,” he said.

Diagnosis the key

Writer and journalist K.C. Narayanan, while delivering the commemorative speech, emphasised the ability to make correct diagnosis as the greatest quality of a doctor. Those who failed in diagnosis could not become good doctors. “We have a great tradition of making diagnosis based on smell, touch and sight. We need to have a judicious mix of the best practices of traditional and modern systems of health care for a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Vaidyaratnam Group managing director Ashtavaidyan E.T. Neelakandan Mooss presided. “Our strength is in preserving the values bestowed on us by our predecessors,” he said.

P. Balachandran, MLA, presented academic awards to the students.

Music director Vidyadharan, Vaidyaratnam Group executive directors Ashtavaidyan E.T. Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan E.T. Krishnan Mooss, and others were present.

Varghese James, C.M. Sreekrishnan, P.M. Madhu and Abdul Rauf took classes during the seminar sessions held as part of the Founder’s Day. Rachitha warrier moderated the sessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.