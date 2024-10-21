ADVERTISEMENT

Adoor to open Basheer museum at Dayapuram on October 23

Published - October 21, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will open a museum and reading room dedicated to writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, titled ‘Mathilukal’, at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on October 23. A release on Monday said it would feature some of the manuscripts of the late writer along with documents portraying the institution’s association with him. Basheer’s life is being showcased in three phases. The museum and reading room will be open to visitors from October 23 to November 3 and then on all Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US