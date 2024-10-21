Adoor to open Basheer museum at Dayapuram on October 23

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will open a museum and reading room dedicated to writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, titled ‘Mathilukal’, at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on October 23. A release on Monday said it would feature some of the manuscripts of the late writer along with documents portraying the institution’s association with him. Basheer’s life is being showcased in three phases. The museum and reading room will be open to visitors from October 23 to November 3 and then on all Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.