GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adoor to open Basheer museum at Dayapuram on October 23

Published - October 21, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will open a museum and reading room dedicated to writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, titled ‘Mathilukal’, at the Dayapuram Educational and Cultural Centre at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode on October 23. A release on Monday said it would feature some of the manuscripts of the late writer along with documents portraying the institution’s association with him. Basheer’s life is being showcased in three phases. The museum and reading room will be open to visitors from October 23 to November 3 and then on all Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Published - October 21, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.