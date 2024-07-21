GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adoor questions failure to include Ullozhukku in previous edition of IFFK

Published - July 21, 2024 08:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan. | Photo Credit: S.R. Praveen

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has raised questions over the failure to include Christo Tomy’s acclaimed film Ullozhukku in the previous edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). In a letter to Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Saturday, he said that steps including inviting the film for a special screening at the upcoming edition of the festival should be taken to compensate for last year’s snub.

Describing Ullozhukku as one of the best films ever made in Malayalam, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that he had watched the film recently and got in touch with the filmmaker to congratulate him on the film.

“He expressed to me his sadness on being not getting selected either for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) or the IFFK in any category, although he had sent entries to both places,” he writes.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan says that it is not surprising that the film did not get selected to the IFFI in Goa, as the foot soldiers of the current Union government have ensured that hardly any good film got selected there in recent years. However, that is not the case with festivals like IFFK which are meant to promote good cinema. It is an unpardonable mistake that Ullozhukku was not selected neither in the competition category nor among any of the twelve films under the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

