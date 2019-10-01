Adoor Prakash relents, joins campaign

The State Congress leadership seems to have finally pacified Adoor Prakash, Attingal MP and former MLA of Konni, who had expressed his strong opposition to the selection of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Konni bypoll.

Mr. Prakash, who was reportedly reluctant to take part in the poll campaign of UDF candidate P. Mohanraj citing pending work in his parliamentary constituency, attended the UDF election convention held in Konni on Monday.

Mr. Prakash and his supporters were miffed by the denial of seat to his confidant and Pramadom grama panchayat president Robin Peter. Local leaders of Congress, Youth Congress, KSU and other feeder organisations owing allegiance to Mr. Prakash had staged strong protests against the party decision.

Mullappally Ramachandran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, and Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition, who reached the district on Monday, held talks with Mr. Prakash, convincing him of the need for and importance of a win for the UDF in Konni, against the backdrop of the recent setback in the Pala bypoll.

Promises

There were also rumours that the KPCC leadership had promised a seat for Mr. Robin in Konni in the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Prakash reached the UDF election convention venue in Mr. Mullappally’s car. The party workers accorded a rousing reception to him and carried him on their shoulders to the stage. The scene turned emotional with Mr. Mohanraj embracing him.

Inaugurating the election convention, Mr. Chennithala, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of deceiving the faithful and the people of Kerala by giving hollow promises regarding resolution of the controversial women’s entry issue at Sabarimala. Mr. Chennithala said the UDF, when it came to power, would enact a legislation to protect the custom and practices at Sabarimala.