Adoor Gopalakrishnan finds CPI(M) support at Deshabhimani 80th anniversary function

January 18, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Noted film director and chairperson of the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is at the centre of a caste discrimination controversy at the institute, appeared to have found unqualified support from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan had come under fire from the film institute students, alumni and big names in the industry for allegedly giving cover to institute director Shankar Mohan accused of caste discrimination against scholars, non-teaching staff and faculty members.

The State government was yet to reveal its position on the controversy. Nevertheless, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member M. A. Baby had dismissed the allegations against the institute and defended its top brass, including Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

At the 80th founding day celebrations of CPI(M) organ Deshabhimani, Mr. Vijayan feted Mr. Gopalakrishnan as one of the greatest names in international cinema. He also awarded Mr. Gopalakrishnan a memento for his contributions to World Cinema.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, meanwhile, accused the media of distorting the truth. CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan struck a similar line. Mr. Vijayan slammed the mainstream media’s “corporatisation and right-wing drift.” He said that most media houses were patently anti-Left and trumpeted the neo-liberal and anti-socialist right-wing agenda.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury cautioned the media against the Sangh Parivar’s effort to divide the country along religious lines. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre sought to demonise minorities to woo the majority community votes. Cynical political expediency drove Sangh Parivar’s politics. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to impose a Hindu majoritarian fascist regime on the country. It wanted to relegate linguistic and religious minorities to a subaltern status. The RSS disrespected diversity and aimed to impose its fascist ethos on the land, he added.

The film institute students have been on the warpath against Mr. Mohan since December last, demanding his resignation. They had accused the director of upsetting affirmative action for the backward class and Dalit students, caste discrimination, delayed payment of grants and bleak living conditions for borders.