Adoor Gopalakrishnan felicitated

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai presenting a memento to Adoor Gopalakrishan during a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club to felicitate the filmmaker on Friday. Congress leader Oommen Chandy, M.K. Muneer, MLA, and Pirappancode Murali are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday said the Central government viewed him as an enemy for voicing his opinions about cinema.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan was speaking at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here to felicitate him. Mr. Gopalakrishnan said he had not faced such opposition when the Congress was in power (at the Centre).

Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the event. The new wave in Malayalam cinema pioneered by Mr. Gopalakrishnan, moving away from conventional filmmaking, is yet to undergo an authoritative assessment, said Mr. Pillai.

Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan presided. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran and poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair also spoke.