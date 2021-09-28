Adoor, Fazil visit Lokame Tharavadu

ALAPPUZHA

28 September 2021 19:12 IST

‘Opportunity galore for art lovers’

Legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has said that art lovers should come and enjoy Lokame Tharavadu and not stay away.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan visited the contemporary art show on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

“Both academic and self-taught artists are exhibited here in equal preference. We can see different approaches in each painting and other works. It is a new experience for the viewers. The conversion of coir Corporation godowns as art galleries is amazing. Even though the participants are Malayalees, Lokame Tharavadu is an international show. Curators from outside will come and artists will get an opportunity to exhibit their works in many spaces,” he said.

Film director Fazil who visited the exhibition on Tuesday termed it a “great experience.”

“I got to know there are so many great artists in Kerala after visiting the exhibition. It is not just seeing but experiencing. That is why everyone should come and enjoy. Particularly, children need to be brought here and allowed to have an understanding of art. Painting is the royal art of the arts. I want this art to reach children,” he said.

He said the show would attract a lot of spectators. “Every Keralite should see the works of 267 different Malayalee artists living in different countries and cultures. As I go through each work, I am very happy to see the diversity of artists that are displayed. It shows that there are so many great artists in our country,” he added.

The exhibition is organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation with the support of the State government. The show will last till November 30, 2021.