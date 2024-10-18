ADM’s death: Divya moves anticipatory bail plea in Thalassery sessions court

Former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya, who is accused of abetting the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, filed an anticipatory bail petition before the District Principal Sessions Court in Thalassery on Friday.

Her counsel submitted the petition before Principal Sessions Court Judge K.T. Nisar Ahammed.

In her bail application, Ms. Divya denied the accusations, claiming that she attended the ADM’s farewell ceremony at the invitation of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, contrary to reports that she was uninvited. She stated that her comments during the ceremony were made in good faith as a public representative.

Ms. Divya also alleged that T.V. Prashanthan, a complainant, had informed her that Naveen Babu accepted a bribe regarding a petrol pump’s no-objection certificate (NOC).

She emphasised her willingness to cooperate with the investigation and cited personal responsibilities in caring for her ailing parents, husband, and daughter as reasons to grant her bail.

The Kannur Town police have charged Ms. Divya under Section 108-B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for abetment to suicide, a non-bailable offence punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The investigation will involve questioning Ms. Divya and recording statements from the District Collector and Mr. Prashanthan, the complainant in the bribery case against Naveen Babu.

Meanwhile, revenue employees at the District Collectorate provided statements to the police contradicting Ms. Divya’s claim of being invited, stating that her presence at the farewell event was unanticipated, and her speech surprised the attendees. Several participants noted that Naveen Babu’s response to Ms. Divya’s remarks was brief.

Ms. Divya, a CPI(M) member, was removed as district panchayat president reportedly under directives from the Chief Minister, despite initial support from the Kannur district secretariat.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Kozhikode unit will investigate allegations that Naveen Babu delayed the NOC for a petrol pump at Chengalai until a bribe was paid. However, a report from the District Collector cleared Naveen Babu of wrongdoing, confirming that the NOC was processed efficiently.

Initial objections from the Sreekandapuram police regarding road safety near the proposed petrol pump led the ADM to delay its approval. After receiving favourable reports and clarifications from the Town Planner, Naveen Babu conducted a site inspection and approved the file, following procedures.

The controversy intensified when Ms. Divya suggested bribery influenced the NOC’s issuance during the farewell ceremony. Naveen Babu was found dead the next day, prompting a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.