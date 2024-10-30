ADM’s death: Divya files new bail application

Former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya, currently on remand following the suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu, has filed a new bail application in the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court. The court, after reviewing her petition, will request a police report on the matter. Meanwhile, Naveen’s family has indicated their intention to formally oppose Ms. Divya’s release on bail.

In this latest plea, Ms. Divya’s defence team has introduced further arguments, contending that the police investigation lacks clarity. The defence argues that the investigation report references a statement from District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, who noted that Naveen spoke of an unspecified “mistake” prior to his death. The police failed to clarify the nature of this remark, leaving a critical element unexplored.

‘Missing testimony’

Additionally, the defence points to missing testimony from key individuals, including the Land Revenue Commissioner, who led an initial investigation, and complainant Prashanth, who appeared before Vigilance Dy.SP. The defence also questioned why the police did not scrutinise Prashanth’s presence at the ADM’s quarters on the day of the incident.

Ms. Divya’s arrest came after the Thalassery Sessions Court denied her anticipatory bail, leading to her 14-day judicial remand at Pallikunnu Women’s Jail.