ADM’s death: District Collector’s statement recorded

Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue A. Geetha who has been tasked with investigating the “sequence of events” leading to the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Kannur, Naveen Babu, recorded the statement of Kannur District Collector Arun K. Vijayan at his office on Saturday. She also recorded the statements of two Deputy Collectors, employees, and members of the staff council who were present at the controversial farewell meeting for Naveen Babu where he was allegedly humiliated by the then district panchayat president P.P. Divya, apparently leading to his suicide.

The accusations of corruption by Ms. Divya against Naveen Babu would fall within the inquiry’s ambit. The inquiry will focus on whether Ms. Divya has produced any evidence to substantiate her accusations against Naveen Babu.

The politically tempestuous controversy surrounding the former ADM’s death by suspected suicide at his official quarters on October 15 is centred around Ms. Divya’s allegation that Naveen Babu had a corrupt motive in delaying the issue of a no objection certificate (NOC) to Prasanthan, a private individual, for setting up a petrol pump at Chengala in Kannur district.

The inquiry will focus on Mr. Vijayan, who has come under public criticism for not dissuading Ms. Divya from “disparaging” the ADM at the latter’s farewell function. Ms. Geetha will also examine the file related to the NOC for the fuel outlet, perusing notings and disposal time for any evidence of wrongdoing. She will also investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms. Divya’s allegedly uninvited arrival at Naveen Babu’s send-off function.

Naveen Babu’s family has raised grave accusations against the Collector and notified him that he was unwelcome at the ADM’s funeral in Pathanamthitta. LDF service organisations had slammed Mr. Vijayan for “failing to protect” his subordinate and accused him of allowing Ms. Divya to make “unfounded charges” against Naveen Babu.

The police are investigating the accusation that a local television cameraman had covered the official function without sanction and shared the footage of Ms. Divya’s “incriminating insinuations” against Naveen Babu with television news channels as part of an alleged conspiracy to denigrate the officer publicly.

Protest against Collector

Meanwhile, tension escalated at the Kannur Collectorate on Saturday after activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) staged protests alleging Mr. Vijayan’s involvement in the death of Naveen Babu. The protesters demanded the removal of the Collector and a thorough investigation into the suspected suicide of the ADM.

BJYM activists, who were the first to arrive at the Collectorate, attempted to force their way into the compound, storming the police barricade. The police used force to disperse the group. The protesters, however, maintained that they would not leave without meeting the Collector.

A while later, KSU activists launched their demonstration, echoing the demand for the Collector’s resignation. They protested inside the Collectorate compound and vowed to continue their agitation until Mr. Vijayan stepped down from his post.

