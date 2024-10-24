ADM’s death: court adjourns verdict on Divya’s anticipatory bail plea till Oct. 29

The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Thursday adjourned the verdict on the anticipatory bail plea of former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya until October 29.

The court, presided over by Judge K.T. Nisar Ahammed, heard arguments from both the defence and prosecution regarding the case linked to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu.

Ms. Divya’s lawyer emphasised that her intentions were not to insult Naveen Babu but to address issues of corruption. He highlighted her dedication as a social activist, noting her extensive travel and active involvement in politics. The defence also presented Ms. Divya as a responsible public servant, pointing out her quick resignation following the allegations against her.

During the court session, Ms. Divya’s lawyer articulated that many allegations against her were fabricated and that her role as district panchayat president had been characterised by anti-corruption advocacy. He mentioned that complaints from the public about corruption were frequently directed at officials, emphasising that it was the duty of public servants to respond to such issues.

The defence highlighted that the suicide occurred long after Ms. Divya’s speech at a farewell meeting for Naveen Babu, contending that the claim of abetment to suicide was unfounded. The lawyer stressed that there was no evidence suggesting her speech led to the tragic outcome, and that Ms. Divya had been victimised by media scrutiny.

In contrast, the prosecution argued for Ms. Divya’s custody, asserting that her participation in the media coverage of her speech was deliberate and intended to insult Naveen Babu. Her remarks during the farewell meeting were threatening, contributing to the environment surrounding Naveen Babu’s death.

The prosecution argued that the petrol pump issue was under the Central government’s domain. The district panchayat president cannot interfere in the matter. Ms. Divya cannot directly call the ADM, the person holding the rank of Executive Magistrate, and ask him to issue NOC. This was a form of corruption.

The prosecution claimed that her speech at the farewell meeting was delivered in a threatening manner and that the media presence was orchestrated to record her comments. The prosecution stated that the context of her speech contributed to Naveen Babu’s suicide, labelling her remarks as aggressive..

The prosecution also indicated that Ms. Divya’s actions might send a negative message to society regarding public officials. The prosecution urged the court to consider the significance of Naveen Babu’s role as a second-ranking officer in the district administration, contending that the case warranted a thorough investigation and her custody for further questioning.

