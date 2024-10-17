ADM’s death: complaint seeks cancellation of petrol pump allotment in Kannur amid corruption charges

Dr. B.S. Shiju, chairman of the Kerala unit of All India Congress Committee’s research division, has filed a complaint to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding the cancellation of the allotment for a controversial petrol pump in Cheranmula, Kannur. The demand follows allegations of bribery linked to the approval process for the pump, coinciding with the death of Kannur’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The complaint was filed after T.V. Prashanthan, the applicant for the petrol pump, reportedly admitted to paying bribe to secure a no-objection certificate (NOC) just hours before Naveen Babu was found dead.

In his letters to Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi and BPCL chairman and managing director G. Krishnakumar, Dr. Shiju stressed that Prashanthan had openly acknowledged bribing the ADM in a complaint allegedly submitted to the Chief Minister. The letter, now circulating widely on social media, revealed that the ADM demanded ₹1 lakh, of which Prashanthan paid ₹98,500 to quickly obtain the NOC.

The admission has cast doubts on the integrity of the allotment process, with Dr. Shiju highlighting serious allegations of corruption, irregularities, and undue influence from district panchayat president P.P. Divya’s husband. Reports suggested that despite safety violations due to the petrol pump’s location at a bend on the road, the permit was expedited under pressure.

The controversy surrounding the allotment has intensified following the recent public dispute between Divya and the ADM, along with the ADM’s death, raising questions about transparency in the process.

In response to the complaint, Suresh Gopi’s office confirmed that instructions had been issued to relevant officials to investigate the demand for cancellation and take necessary action against those involved in the irregularities.