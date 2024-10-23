ADVERTISEMENT

ADM’s death: CM says govt. to take steps to prevent repeat of such incident

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vows to protect officials’ self-esteem after ADM’s death, promising strict action against such incidents.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Secretariat Employees Association members take out a rally from the Secretariat to AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of the 51st annual conference of the association. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Breaking his silence on the simmering political controversy over the death of Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will not allow anyone to question the self-esteem of officials who execute their responsibilities sincerely and efficiently. Calling the ADM’s untimely death extremely painful, he has said the government will take stringent action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the 51st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association here on Wednesday.

“His passing away is extremely painful. Such a tragedy should never happen to any honest official. The government will take strong steps to ensure this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vijayan’s comments, coming nine days after the ADM’s death, are perceived to be a repudiation of the remarks made by CPI(M) leader P.P. Divya, the then Kannur district panchayat president, at a farewell function for Naveen. She had accused him of delaying the approval of a petrol pump, hinting at corruption in the late grant of approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have charged Ms. Divya with abetment to suicide, a non-bailable offence that carries a potential jail term of up to ten years. She had to step down from the post after the case was filed.

The Opposition United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata party had earlier accused the CPI(M) of undermining the confidence of government officials and persecuting honest officers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US