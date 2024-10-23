GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ADM’s death: CM says govt. to take steps to prevent repeat of such incident

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vows to protect officials’ self-esteem after ADM’s death, promising strict action against such incidents.

Updated - October 23, 2024 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Secretariat Employees Association members take out a rally from the Secretariat to AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of the 51st annual assembly of the association.

Kerala Secretariat Employees Association members take out a rally from the Secretariat to AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of the 51st annual assembly of the association. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

Breaking his silence on the simmering political controversy over the death of Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) K. Naveen Babu, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will not allow anyone to question the self-esteem of officials who execute their responsibilities sincerely and efficiently.

Calling the ADM’s untimely death extremely painful, he said that the government will take stringent action to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. He was speaking at the 51st annual conference of the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association here on Wednesday.

“His passing away is extremely painful. Such a tragedy should never happen to any honest official. The government will take strong steps to ensure this,” he said.

The CM’s comments, coming nine days after the ADM’s death, are perceived to be a repudiation of the remarks made by CPI(M) leader P.P. Divya, the former Kannur district panchayat president, at a farewell function for Naveen Babu. She had accused him of delaying the approval of a petrol pump, hinting at corruption in the late grant of approval.

The police have charged Ms. Divya with abetment to suicide, a non-bailable offence that carries a potential jail term of up to ten years. She had to step down from the post after the case was filed.

The Opposition United Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janata party had earlier accused the CPI(M) of undermining the confidence of government officials and persecuting honest officers.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:40 pm IST

