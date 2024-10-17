ADM’s death: case filed against Kannur district panchayat president

A case has been filed against Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya in connection with the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The police have charged Ms. Divya with abetment to suicide, a non-bailable offence that carries a potential jail term of up to ten years.

On Monday, Ms. Divya arrived uninvited to a farewell function for Naveen Babu, where she accused him of delaying the approval of a petrol pump at Chengalai. She claimed the approval was granted only two days prior to his transfer and hinted at releasing more information. Naveen Babu was found dead the following day.

In the wake of the tragedy, Naveen Babu’s family filed a formal complaint against Ms. Divya, implicating her in his death. Additionally, V.P. Dulkhifil, a Kozhikode district panchayat member, lodged a complaint with local government bodies ombudsman against her.

The State Human Rights Commission also initiated a case against her following a complaint seeking legal action. The commission directed the District Collector and the District Police Chief to conduct an investigation and submit a report within two weeks. A hearing is scheduled for November 19 at the Kannur Government Guest House.

According to police reports, Ms. Divya had accused Naveen Babu of corruption, prompting authorities to record her statement in relation to the case. A team of Kannur police is set to travel to Pathanamthitta to continue inquiries.

The investigation team has submitted a report at the Taliparamba Subdivisional Magistrate’s Court officially charging Ms. Divya with abetment to suicide. This development follows significant public outcry and protests regarding the case. The report, filed by the Kannur Town Circle Inspector, details the accusations against her based on statements collected from employees at the Kannur Collectorate.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretariat is convening a meeting to discuss potential action against Ms. Divya. While there is speculation about her removal as district panchayat president, sources suggest that the likelihood of organisational action against her remains low.