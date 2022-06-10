Admissions to DUK PG courses

June 10, 2022 19:51 IST

Based on entrance test on July 3

The Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (or Digital University Kerala – DUK) has invited applications for admissions to postgraduate (PG) programmes, including MTech, MSc, MBA and PG diploma courses.

The various programmes that are offered this academic year include MTech in computer science and engineering, electronics engineering and electronic product design (flexible mode), MSc in computer science, data analytics and ecology, and MBA (full-time and flexible mode programmes). The flexible mode of the MBA programme will enable students to attend evening classes on weekdays and regular classes on weekends.

A PG diploma course in e-governance that focuses on capacity-building in the areas of science, technology and management for the employees of government departments, public sector undertakings and organisations that provide IT services to the government is also on offer.

The academic programmes are conducted in its DUK’s campuses at Technocity and Technopark Phase I campuses in Thiruvananthapuram. Admissions to the courses are being held in two separate rounds. While the first-round admissions are already under way, the applications for the second round can be submitted online on https://duk.ac.in/admission till June 26.

Admissions will be based on an entrance test – Digital University Aptitude Test (DUAT) – scheduled to be held on July 3. Further details regarding the courses can also be obtained from the university website. Classes are slated to commence on August 3.