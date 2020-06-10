Admission to IGNOU courses

Thiruvananthapuram

10 June 2020 23:14 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to its academic programmes offered through open and distance learning mode for the session beginning July. Applications for admission should be submitted online on https://ignouadmission.samarth. edu.in/. The last date is July 31.Those who have already registered online for admission through the IGNOU online admission system should login with their username and password and verify the status of their application and remove discrepancies, if any. For details, call 0471 2344113, 2344120, 9447044132; e-mail: rctrivandrum@ignou.ac.in

