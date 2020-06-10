Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission to its academic programmes offered through open and distance learning mode for the session beginning July. Applications for admission should be submitted online on https://ignouadmission.samarth. edu.in/. The last date is July 31.Those who have already registered online for admission through the IGNOU online admission system should login with their username and password and verify the status of their application and remove discrepancies, if any. For details, call 0471 2344113, 2344120, 9447044132; e-mail: rctrivandrum@ignou.ac.in
Admission to IGNOU courses
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story