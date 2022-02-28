Admission to digital varsity courses

Digital University Kerala has commenced admissions to its postgraduate programmes in M.Tech, M.Sc., MBA and PG Diploma for the year 2022.

The programmes offered include M.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Electronic Product Design (Flexible Mode); M.Sc courses in Computer Science, Data Analytics, Ecology; Master of Business Administration; and PG Diploma in e-Governance.

The deadline for submitting applications online is May 1. An entrance test (Digital University Aptitude test) is scheduled to be held on June 5. Further details can be obtained by contacting www.duk.ac.in/admission.