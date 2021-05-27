Admission test for Cusat

The Common Admission Test (CAT-2021) for admission to various academic programmes offered by the Cochin University of Science and Technology will be held from July 16 to 18. The test was postponed earlier in view of the COVID-19 situation. More details are on https://admissions.cusat. ac.in.
