Admission process launched to professional degree courses

March 18, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has commenced the admission process to various degree programmes including engineering, medical, medical allied, pharmacy, and architecture.

Applications can be submitted online through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in until 5 p.m. on April 10. The engineering and pharmacy entrance examination will be held on May 17.

While architecture aspirants will have to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), those aiming for medical and medical allied courses should appear for and qualify in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023.

