Admission of girls a historic moment for Chala school, says Kerala Minister

The first batch of girl students at the Chala Government Higher Secondary School in the city receives a warm welcome on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Admission of girls is a historic moment for Government Higher Secondary School, Chala, in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the school’s first batch of girls after it was declared a co-educational institution.

Congratulating the girls who took admission to the first Plus One batch, the Minister said that at one time, the school had the most number of students. It was a rare institution where the medium of instruction was Malayalam, Tamil and English.

Classrooms and laboratories in government and aided schools had become smart in recent years. The government had also succeeded in increasing student strength in these schools. Its efforts to take quality education at affordable rates to ordinary students had yielded results. With girls taking admission to the school, it would be able to excel not only in academics but also extra-curricular activities. By honing their skills in arts, literature, sports, and other activities, they should grow to become citizens with a social responsibility, said Mr. Raju.

The Minister said an urgent meeting would be convened to discuss the basic development issues of the school.

Thirteen girl students who took Plus One admission were welcomed to the school by the students. The girls then planted a sapling each.

Ward councillor S. Krishnakumar presided over the function. Principal Felicia Chandrasekharan was present.