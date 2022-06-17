Admission nod for students in unrecognised schools

June 17, 2022 20:51 IST

The General Education department has taken steps to ensure the education of students in Classes I to IX in unrecognised schools in the State. The department has given its approval for students studying in these classes in schools that are functioning without government recognition to take admissions this academic year to Classes II to VIII in recognised schools on the basis of age as per the Right to Education Act, and to Classes IX and X on the basis of age and an admission test so that their education is not disrupted.