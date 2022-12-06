Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta begins at Ezhimala

December 06, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Teams from 28 nations participating in the 11th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta - 2022, at Ezhimala in Kannur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After an interval of two years owing to the pandemic, the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta kick-started at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala on Tuesday.

The event, which was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant, INA, on the Ettikulam beach, saw the participation of teams from 28 countries. Two teams from India — Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla — are also participating in the championship.

The regatta is conducted in laser radial sailing boats with races scheduled over the next four days commencing from Tuesday at the Ettikulam bay.

The defending champion Israel is not participating in the event.

Amitabh Mukherjee, principal trainer, said the annual event, since its inception in 2010, had seen a rise in the number of participants. He added that the competitions were aimed at building bridges of friendship with foreign countries.

For the first time, a Defence Technology Exhibition is being organised at INA, Ezhimala, in association with the Centre for Indigenisation and Self Reliance (CISR), Coimbatore, as part of the event. The exhibition focuses on Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Union government.

