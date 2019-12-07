Admiral’s Cup Regatta from today

The tenth edition of the Admiral’s Cup Regatta, a prestigious international military sailing event hosted annually by the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, will be conducted at Ettikulum Bay from December 8 to December 14.

According to a press statement, the regatta will witness participation by teams from 27 foreign naval academies competing in the laser (radial) class of sail boats. In addition, teams from the INA and the National Defence Academy (NDA) will also participate in the event.

The Indian Navy instituted the Admiral’s Cup Regatta as a fleet race in a single crew Olympic class ‘Laser Radial’ sail boat in 2010 with eight foreign Naval Academies participating that year.

12 races

This year’s participants from 27 foreign countries comprising Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the U.K., the U.S., Vietnam, China, Poland, France, UAE, Singapore, Indonesia, Israel, Myanmar, Portugal and Nigeria. The participating teams will compete in 12 races spread over four days with each country fielding two boats. The coveted ‘Admiral’s Cup’ will be awarded to the team winning the championship on the basis of their combined performance. In addition, individual medals will also be awarded.

The teams are scheduled to arrive at INA on December 8. Registration of team members, practice racing and opening ceremony are scheduled on December 9. The competitive races are scheduled from December 10 to December 13.