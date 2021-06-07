Administrative sanction for court complex in Kannur

KANNUR

07 June 2021 13:40 IST

Project to be taken up at ₹24.55 crore

The Finance Department in Kerala has given administrative approval for the plan and estimate submitted for setting up a court complex in Kannur for the functioning of various courts.

The State Public Works Department will take up the construction of the seven-storey building, which will be built adjoining the existing Principal Munsif Court. The total area of ​​the proposed complex is 6,864 sq m.

The State government has sanctioned the project worth ₹24.55 crore. Around 450 lawyers, more than 90 court employees and many arbitrators reach the courts daily.

The design was prepared by the Public Works Department and the work will begin in August.

The administrative approval was given after the project was submitted by Kannur MLA Ramachandran Kadannappally. Soon after the new government came to power, the MLA had a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

The proposal for a new court complex was made as the functioning of the courts in Kannur became difficult due to lack of space. There are seven courts in Kannur, two munsif courts, a magistrate court, a mobile court, a sub-court and a family court.

Though an additional district court was sanctioned for Kannur, it could not start functioning due to lack of space.