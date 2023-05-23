ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative nod of ₹39.8 crore for new Vallakkadavu bridge

May 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to construct a new bridge at Vallakkadavu across the Parvathy Puthanar has received a shot in the arm with the State government giving administrative sanction for the construction of the bridge with a revised estimate of ₹39.8 crore.

The bridge connecting Thiruvananthapuram city with the coastal area and the Thiruvananthapuram airport has been in a shambles for quite sometime. Further, the project to construct a new bridge was hanging fire for a long time for various reasons.

In 2022, the Public Works department built a temporary bridge adjacent to the old bridge to ensure that the traffic was unaffected during the time of work and sanctioned ₹5 crore for constructing the new bridge. However, authorities later revised the project with an outlay of ₹39.80 crore, including the cost for land acquisition.

In a statement, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the department will take necessary measures to complete the work on the bridge at the earliest.

