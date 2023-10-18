Administrative nod for educational complex in Pinarayi village

October 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give administrative sanction to the revised estimate of ₹285 crore for the project to construct an educational complex, including an open air theatre, in Pinarayi village, with financial aid from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The revised estimate was submitted by Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), the special-purpose vehicle (SPV), through the Director of Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD)

Land allotted

The Cabinet also decided to issue five cents under the Pazhassi irrigation project, under Puzhathi village resurvey 42/15, free of cost to P.V. Manesh, the NSG commando from Azhikode, Kannur, who had been seriously injured in the terrorist attack in Mumbai, for constructing a house.

Kannur IT Park

Administrative sanction has been granted for setting up the Kannur IT Park. Land will be found for the project from the 5,000 acres being acquired by KINFRA. The IT Park will be funded by KIIFB, and Kerala State IT Infrastructure Limited will be appointed the SPV. The announcement regarding the Kannur IT Park had been made in the State Budget 2022-23.

Contract appointment

It was decided in the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to appoint 64 project staff on contract basis to complete the various Plan projects (2023-24) of Kerala State Land Use Board in a time-bound manner.

