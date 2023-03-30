ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative nod for 11 projects under Wayanad package

March 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level meeting chaired by Collector Renu Raj here on Thursday granted administrative sanction for the execution of 11 projects under the Wayanad package.

The State government had allocated ₹75 crore for the package in its 2022-23 Budget, of which ₹25.29 crore would be spent for the 11 projects.

These include construction of houses and offices in Priyadarshini tea estate, Pancharakkolly, at a cost of ₹2.20 crore; setting up preventive measures, including erecting power fencing on the fringes of the forest, in three taluks in the district to mitigate man-animal conflict (₹4 crore); construction of pre-matric hostels for tribal students at Cheeral, Ambalavayal, and Kappiset (₹6.91 crore); setting up online examination centre at the government engineering college, Mananthavady (₹ 1.20 crore); constructing a children’s park at the Pazhassi park at Mananthavady (₹ 1.20 crore); and construction of an open gymnasium at the Sulthan Bathery town square (₹ 1.125 crore).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this, a sum of ₹4.115 crore was sanctioned for setting up a knowledge park at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; ₹4 crore for the construction of a pesticide residue testing laboratory at the Regional Agriculture Research Station, Ambalavayal, and ₹ 50 lakh for empowering the meteorology system at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US