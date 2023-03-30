Administrative nod for 11 projects under Wayanad package

March 30, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

A district-level meeting chaired by Collector Renu Raj here on Thursday granted administrative sanction for the execution of 11 projects under the Wayanad package.

The State government had allocated ₹75 crore for the package in its 2022-23 Budget, of which ₹25.29 crore would be spent for the 11 projects.

These include construction of houses and offices in Priyadarshini tea estate, Pancharakkolly, at a cost of ₹2.20 crore; setting up preventive measures, including erecting power fencing on the fringes of the forest, in three taluks in the district to mitigate man-animal conflict (₹4 crore); construction of pre-matric hostels for tribal students at Cheeral, Ambalavayal, and Kappiset (₹6.91 crore); setting up online examination centre at the government engineering college, Mananthavady (₹ 1.20 crore); constructing a children’s park at the Pazhassi park at Mananthavady (₹ 1.20 crore); and construction of an open gymnasium at the Sulthan Bathery town square (₹ 1.125 crore).

Apart from this, a sum of ₹4.115 crore was sanctioned for setting up a knowledge park at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University; ₹4 crore for the construction of a pesticide residue testing laboratory at the Regional Agriculture Research Station, Ambalavayal, and ₹ 50 lakh for empowering the meteorology system at the station.

