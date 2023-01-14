Administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for construction of bridge

January 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The bridge connecting Azhithala in Nileswaram Municipality and Orkulam in Cheruvatur grama panchayat will soon be a reality.

M. Rajagopalan, Trikaripur MLA, informed that the government had given administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for the construction of the bridge.

According to a press release, the bridge connecting the proposed coastal highway with the national highway will pave the way for a boom in tourism, fisheries, transport sector, and commerce.

Orkulam bridge will help in the development of Madakara harbour, Azhithala fish land centre, Kottapuram House Boat Terminal, and Azhithala beach. The project was included in the 2017-18 State budget and ₹20 crore was allocated for it.

The bridge across the Tejaswini river, to be constructed using prestressed concrete beams, will be built by the Public Works department.