ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for construction of bridge

January 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Orkulam bridge will help in the development of Madakara harbour, Azhithala fish land centre, Kottapuram House Boat Terminal, and Azhithala beach

The Hindu Bureau

The bridge connecting Azhithala in Nileswaram Municipality and Orkulam in Cheruvatur grama panchayat will soon be a reality.

M. Rajagopalan, Trikaripur MLA, informed that the government had given administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for the construction of the bridge.

According to a press release, the bridge connecting the proposed coastal highway with the national highway will pave the way for a boom in tourism, fisheries, transport sector, and commerce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Orkulam bridge will help in the development of Madakara harbour, Azhithala fish land centre, Kottapuram House Boat Terminal, and Azhithala beach. The project was included in the 2017-18 State budget and ₹20 crore was allocated for it.

The bridge across the Tejaswini river, to be constructed using prestressed concrete beams, will be built by the Public Works department.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US