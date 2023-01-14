HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for construction of bridge

Orkulam bridge will help in the development of Madakara harbour, Azhithala fish land centre, Kottapuram House Boat Terminal, and Azhithala beach

January 14, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The bridge connecting Azhithala in Nileswaram Municipality and Orkulam in Cheruvatur grama panchayat will soon be a reality.

M. Rajagopalan, Trikaripur MLA, informed that the government had given administrative approval for ₹39.98 crore for the construction of the bridge.

According to a press release, the bridge connecting the proposed coastal highway with the national highway will pave the way for a boom in tourism, fisheries, transport sector, and commerce.

Orkulam bridge will help in the development of Madakara harbour, Azhithala fish land centre, Kottapuram House Boat Terminal, and Azhithala beach. The project was included in the 2017-18 State budget and ₹20 crore was allocated for it.

The bridge across the Tejaswini river, to be constructed using prestressed concrete beams, will be built by the Public Works department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.