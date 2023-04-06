Admin and Biotech Lab at Life Sciences Park, Thonnackal, to be inaugurated on April 19

April 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Admin and Biotech Lab at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnackal, and formally hand it over to the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) on April 19.

The 80,000-sq ft Admin and Biotech Lab, which forms part of Phase II of IAV, will accommodate 16 Biosafety Level 2 (BSL 2) category labs. Of the 16, eight have been completed. The remaining facilities will be ready in the current fiscal, the State government says on Thursday.

Once the IAV is fully operational, there will be 22 labs in the areas of clinical virology, viral diagnostics, viral vaccines, anti-viral drug research, viral epidemiology, genomics, and basic and general virology. The labs will have the molecular diagnostic capability to identify around 80 viral diseases.

The government is also planning to equip IAV with BSL-3 labs.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will preside over the April 19 inauguration.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is establishing the Life Sciences Park in two phases at Thonnackal. Of the 75 acres required in Phase I, KSIDC has acquired 70. Eighty-six of the 123 acres needed for Phase II also have been acquired. Major projects in phase I include the IAV and a Bioscience Research and Training Centre of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.